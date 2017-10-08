Hunter shot, in critical condition

A 34-year-old man is listed in critical but stable condition at Cedar City Hospital following a shooting accident Sunday morning.

Deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Department and the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a 911 call from a vehicle on State Route 14. The driver was reportedly taking the gunshot victim to receive medical treatment.

“At approximately 7:50 a.m., Cedar Communications received a 911 call with a subject asking for help as a subject was suffering from a gunshot wound,” according to a statement from the Iron County Sheriff’s Department. “The caller stated they were going to State Route 14 and were on their way to Cedar City. Due to the remote area and lack of cell phone service coverage the call was dropped several times. The GPS coordinate of the caller showed they were just outside of the Brian Head area.”

Officers located the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle stopped and the victim transferred to an ambulance which took him to the hospital.

The victim a 34-year-old male had been shot in the right abdomen by a 300 Win mag rifle. His condition had not been upgraded as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting. So far the investigation has determined the parties involved were engaged in hunting but were not wearing hunter orange. It was a member of the same hunting party which fired the shot. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting and any possible charges are pending.