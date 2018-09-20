Hospital offering health fair this weekend

By Kelsey Keener

Cedar City Hospital’s annual Health Fair and Flu Shoot Out is scheduled for this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon inside concourse at the hospital.

There will be several free screenings provided, giveaways and lots of important health information available. Cedar City Hospital is partnering with the Southwest Utah Public Health Department to put on the event for the community.

Flu shots are free with some insurance carriers, so participants are encouraged to bring insurance cards. Otherwise, flu shots are $20.

In addition to information on low-income services, disability and mental health services and health insurance, screenings for hearing, prediabetes, depression and hypertension will be available to participants. There will also be free goody bags and those who can attend can have their body compositions and nutrition habits assessed.

The health fair will also include information on emergency preparedness and drug prevention in addition to safety information provided by the Cedar City Police Department. Representatives from the SUU Health and Wellness Center will be available at the fair and information on domestic violence services can be provided as well.

As part of the fair, the American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in the hospital’s Northfield Conference Room from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Communications and Public Relations Manager Becki Bronson said the health fair is a fun event to encourage community members to better themselves.

“This health fair and flu shoot out is a fun Saturday morning family-friendly event for all ages to improve their health, knowledge and overall wellbeing,” she said. “There are goody bags and free health information, and you get to meet and talk at length with healthcare providers and get all your questions answered. You also can learn about the extensive resources available to you in our community with many wonderful community partners and organizations.”

Bronson also said the fair is part of the hospital’s goal to help the community live healthy and give back.

“It’s part of Intermountain Healthcare’s mission to ensure we are helping people live the healthiest lives possible,” she said. “We live in an extraordinary, tight-knit, and value-driven community that gives such outstanding support to our hospital and this is one opportunity to be able to give back to our wonderful area of southern Utah.”

The Cedar City Hospital is located at 1303 North Main Street in Cedar City.