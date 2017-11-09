Higher Education Podcast launched

CEDAR CITY— Southern Utah University has launched a podcast with the goal to address issues facing colleges and universities. Solutions for Higher Education tackles critical topics in an easy to understand conversation between President Scott L Wyatt and Dr. Steve Meredith, Assistant to the President for Institutional Effectiveness. The weekly podcast will feature their insight, as well as research and opinions from industry experts.

“Our micro news cycles and increasingly short attention spans make it difficult to critically think through some of our very important issues of the day,” Wyatt said in a release. “This podcast is an attempt to engage in a deeper reflection of these issues. I’m happy to have Dr. Steve Meredith, who has so much experience, working with me on this project.”

Upcoming podcast topics will include college rankings, free speech, the value of a college degree, project-based learning, integrated general education and faculty outcomes. To listen to the podcast, visit https://www.suu.edu/presidentspodcast

Three episodes have been recorded for Solutions for Higher Education including,

Episode #1: College and University Rankings: Like most universities, Southern Utah University participates in annual college “rankings” by U.S. News and other agencies. While SUU inevitably scores well in these assessments, this podcast features a discussion about the criteria used for those rankings, and whether or not they are actually measuring the most important outcome for all universities: student success.

Episode #2: Free Speech and the College Campus: Free speech on college campuses is a popular topic that is being widely discussed in the media. This podcast features a conversation about the legal, philosophical, and practical issues surrounding the first amendment, and when, if ever, it is permissible to curtail that right on campus.

Episode #3: Is College Still Worth the Cost: Is the time and financial investment in a college education still worth it? The podcast dives into this issue weighing the return on investment of a college degree, and the impact that it has for individuals, families, and communities.

Wyatt is a leader in higher education specializing in creating transformative learning experiences and achieving high-quality outcomes. As the 16th president of SUU, he has led the university in student enrollment growth, launched the University of the Parks initiative, opened a new veterans center, started a center for diversity and inclusion, and overseen the construction or acquisition of more than $60 million worth of capital improvement projects.

Prior to his appointment at SUU, Wyatt served as president of Snow College, in Ephraim, Utah. He was also a member of the Utah House of Representatives and was a partner in the Logan, Utah law firm, Daines, Wyatt & Jenkins, LLP. His legal work focused on prosecuting homicide, domestic violence, and sexual violence cases, along with leading victim services and educational programs.

Wyatt earned a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University, with a dual major in philosophy and economics. His J.D. is from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.

Solutions for Higher Education is brought to you by Southern Utah University. To listen to the podcast, visit https://www.suu.edu/presidentspodcast