High speed chases ends in Parowan

PAROWAN–Deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office were involved in another high speed chase that ended in Parowan, similar to one several weeks ago.

At about 2 a.m. this morning, deputies spotted a 2013 Lincoln MKS heading south on I-15 near MP 88. After attempting to stop the vehicle, it sped off and hit speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour, according to a department release. It turned off at exit 78 near the north end of Parowan, traveled north and west through the area before coming to a stop. Two occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.

With the assistance of a Utah Highway Patrol K9, the suspects were located about half a mile from the vehicle and were taken into custody. They were identified as Tatiana Chavez, 24, from West Valley City, and Gabriel Lopez, 33, from Murray. Both were taken to the Iron County Jail for booking. Charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.