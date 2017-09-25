High School FFA Contest on Tuesday

The SUU Agriculture Club will host the 2017 FFA Livestock, Horse, Range & Agronomy Judging Contest, Tuesday, September 26, at the Diamond Z Arena and SUU Valley Farm.

Approximately 30 FFA Chapters from Utah and Nevada will compete in this event. Students and advisors will arrive at 8:30 a.m. for registration and donuts (provided by IFA). The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with SUU Walter Maxwell Gibson College of Science and Engineering Dean Robert Eves giving a warm welcome and encouragement for students to continue their education by attending SUU. After the welcome, students are directed to their individual contest.

Professor Chad Gasser will run the livestock judging inside the Diamond Z arena. The other contestants are then bused a short distance to the SUU Valley Farm where Professor Dean Winward will run the agronomy contest, Professor Lee Wood will run the horse contest, and Professor Randall Violett will run the range contest. The entire event is over by noon. Results are posted on the SUU Agriculture Facebook page. Winning schools will receive a trophy and top contestants will receive a belt buckle.

Students in the Agriculture Club are assisting in registration and judging areas throughout the morning. The College of Science and Engineering leadership board, as well as faculty and staff, will help with registration and mingle with students, promoting SUU. The event is a fundraiser for the SUU Agriculture Club. In 2016, SUU hosted 587 students at this event.

Those interested in viewing competitions may do so at the Diamond Z arena, just off Highway 56, on Cross Hollow Road.