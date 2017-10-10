Haunted Homestead events begin Oct. 12

CEDAR CITY–October is here and that means you need to be ready for all the ghosts, goblins, and things that go bump in the night. Make Frontier Homestead part of your story with a collection of fun and thrilling events, providing a perfect lead into All Hallows Eve.

Are ghosts real? Most everyone has had some type of experience they can’t explain. If you’re a believer, or just curious, join paranormal investigators Thursday, Oct. 12 as they present More Than Ghost Stories: Paranormal Investigations in Southern Utah. The program begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

On Oct. 13 and 14, Haunted Homestead returns. Running from 6-8 p.m. each night, this family-friendly event will get you and yours into the Halloween spirit. Not only will staff be providing some unique Halloween themed games, they also will have spooky crafts, ghost stories told by local storytellers, and other haunting surprises. Come explore the Homestead and see our spooky decorations. Be sure to enter the “Haunter” House, if you dare. Admission is $5 per family or $2 per person. Friends members get in free.

On Monday, October 16, join the ever popular cemetery tour. This year the tour will be begin at 6:30 p.m. in the museum parking lot. Come learn about some of the more interesting headstones and stories about the graveyard. You may even hear about the rabid coyote. Please dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Admission is free to this event.

For more information call 435-586-9290, visit Facebook www.facebook.com/fronteirhomestead, or the park’s website www.fronterhomestead.org Frontier Homestead is located at 635 North Main in Cedar City.