Ground broken for Cedar City animal shelter

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–Cedar City community members and leaders gathered to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cedar City Animal Adoption Shelter that took place March 5.

Michael Miller welcomed guests and project contributors before introducing Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards, Project Architect Garrett Sullivan and Cedar City Animal Control Officer Tina Garrison.

Mayor Wilson-Edwards said the current animal shelter, a converted coal storage facility, does not have the proper space or design to function adequately for the city’s needs and the new facility is greatly needed.

“This is a project that started long before I was mayor,” she said. “The staff started doing what our Cedar City staff does best and they started researching, looking at other shelters, looking at what it would cost, looking at how we could make this a reality. After years of dedicated and diligent research and service, we have found that it is time now to move forward with this project.”

She added that the new shelter will also be designated a no-kill shelter.

“Through our dedicated staff, through our rescue groups and through our community volunteers, we have become a no-kill animal shelter,” she said.

Sullivan, from Cooper Roberts Simonsen Architects, informed the audience of the new features that will the new shelter will have. The building will be approximately 5,000 square feet and have many updated amenities.

“It’s been a fun project to work through, to really design something that will have very special disease-resistant finishes, high quality kennel equipment, and sound design to control the noise,” Sullivan said.

Officer Garrison said she is looking forward to the new facility.

“The drainage system will be amazing,” she said. “It’ll be a great adventure and I hope everyone will help with the fundraiser and I can’t wait to see it built.”

Miller took the time to thank the community and city staff members of the fundraising committee, which works to offset the cost of the new shelter with donations: community members Councilman Scott Phillips, Ree Zaphiropoulos, Glade Hamilon, Cyndi Gilbert, Rich Wilson, Kelly Esplin, Keith Mason, Dennis Schnar, Chris McCormick, Mike S. Leavitt, Erik Jenkins; and staff members Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards, city manager Paul Bittmenn, Police Chief Darin Adams, Lieutenant Keith Millet, Brad Abrams and Tina Garrison.

Then the winners of the logo contest were announced. Kindergarteners through fifth graders in Iron County were asked to submit designs for a logo for the new shelter, and there were more than 100 entries. The first-place winner, whose logo design will be used for the shelter, was Ty Burton, a fourth grader from North Elementary. Taylan Wilson, a fifth grader from North Elementary, won second place; Ava Lunt, a fourth grader from Iron Springs Elementary won third place.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, K-9 Officer Bryan Moore gave a demonstration with his police K-9, Duco, to demonstrate the training and capabilities of law enforcement dogs.