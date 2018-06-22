Golfers still sought for school foundation tourney
CEDAR CITY–The Iron County School Foundation Charity Golf Tournament is coming up this Wednesday, June 27, at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City. There are still a few player slots that are available.
Please go to www.fundeazy.com/golf to register or contact Brian Bullock at 760-705-5436 to get signed up. This is the only fundraiser the Foundation is doing this year and they could definitely use your support.
A couple more hole sponsors are available as well. Call Brian directly if you would like to sponsor one of the few remaining holes. Cost is $100 per player and proceeds go to Iron County School to help our local kids get a better education.