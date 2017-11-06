Gladys Knight coming to SUU on Dec. 7

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University will present Gladys Knight in concert on Thursday, December 7, at 8 p.m. at the America First Event Center (formerly the Centrum Arena). Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for youth, and $20 for SUU students. The show will feature her greatest hits and holiday favorites. Tickets can be purchased at www.tbirdtickets.com or at the Thunderbird Ticket Office by calling 435.586.7872 .

“We are excited to bring Gladys Knight to southern Utah, said Mindy Benson, SUU Vice President for Alumni and Community Relations, in a release. “Her music is iconic, and combined that with holiday favorites we are confident this will be a fantastic show.”

The release states that the great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

A humanitarian and philanthropist, Knight has devoted to various worthy causes, including the American Diabetes Association – for which she is a national spokesperson, the American Cancer Society, the Minority AIDS Project, amFAR and Crisis Intervention, and The Boys and Girls Club. She has been honored by numerous organizations as well, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), B’Nai Brith, and is a recent recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Today, Knight and husband William, along with various other members of the family, oversee her busy career from the Las Vegas headquarters of Shakeji, Inc., her personal entertainment corporation. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, performer, restaurateur, and businesswoman with a spiritual outlook on her life. Her faith in God has been the driving force behind all of Knight’s endeavors, guiding her through her many successes.