Gentle Dental offering veterans free care on Oct. 13

CEDAR CITY—This Friday beginning at 8 a.m., the team at Gentle Dental in Cedar City is offering dental services to veterans at no charge. It’s part of a nationwide celebration of Freedom Day USA.

Most times are booked, but those who haven’t scheduled a time can call 435-586-9991, or visit gentledentalteam@gmail.com for more information. The offices are located at 747 South Paradise Canyon in Cedar City. Check out wwwfreedomdayusa.org . for more details on this great program.