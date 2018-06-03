Frontier Homestead Museum offering new benefits to visitors

CEDAR CITY– In recognition of the generous support of the Cedar City/Brian Head Tourism & Convention Bureau, Frontier Homestead State Park Museum will offer additional benefits to Museum visitors and Iron County residents throughout 2018.

Park Manager Todd Prince said that with the Bureau’s assistance, the Museum will provide commercial tour group discounts to encourage use of the Museum and other recreation amenities in Iron County, develop historic recreation opportunities for area visitors, provide a discount of 50 percent off admission for Iron County residents, offer a free weekly story time for pre-school children, and continue developing interpretive programming for the Homestead (a living history village). All Iron County residents, whether they visit as individuals, families or large groups, will receive half of the admission price through 2018.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals and families to take advantage of this offer and enjoy the rich history of Iron County,” Prince said in a release. “The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation is grateful to the Cedar City/Brian Head Tourism & Convention Bureau for making it possible for everyone to benefit from an affordable, educational, and entertaining experience.”

The Museum offers history exhibits, public programs and events, special art exhibits, a gift shop, historic buildings, a Junior Curator program for children, and guided tours for its visitors. A current schedule of events can be picked up at the Museum front desk. To take advantage of this opportunity, simply show proof of county residency at the entrance desk.