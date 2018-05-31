Friday night events planned with SUU and Utah Summer Games

CEDAR CITY–The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games and SUU Community Education program are partnering to offer “Summer Games Party in the Park” for the month of June.

Three movies will play during the month of June in the heart of Cedar City’s downtown at the Main Street Park. Live music will start each night at 7 p.m. and movies will begin at sunset, or approximately 9 p.m. each evening on June 8, 15, and 22. Admission is free for everybody.

More than 9,000 athletes come to Cedar City annually for the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, and they bring an estimated 30,000 family members with them.

“We are excited to extend more opportunities to the athletes who visit Cedar City for the games,” said Pace Clarke, director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, in a release. “This will be a great way for the athletes and their families to interact with our community while providing something fun to do for everyone.”

Melynda Thorpe, director of SUU Community Education, has also partnered with the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games to bring a golf tournament back to the annual summer games after a four-year absence.

“Community events are important to all of us at SUU Community Education, so we are thrilled to be a part of this event,” she said. “There will be food vendors and live music — so bring the whole family for free movie night.”

For more information on “Summer Games Party in the Park,” follow @SUUcommunityeducation on Facebook, or call (435) 865-8259. For more information on the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games golf tournament and one-day clinic by Byron Casper, son of golf legend Billy Casper, visit suu.edu/wise.

If you go:

What: Summer Games Party in the Park

Dates: June 8 – The Incredibles

June 15 – The Sandlot

June 22 – The Greatest Showman

When: Live music at 7 p.m. Movies at 9 p.m.

Where: Main St. Park, 200 N. and Main, Cedar City, Utah.

Cost: Free