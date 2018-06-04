Free workshops set for managing chronic disease

CEDAR CITY—A six-week series of workshops on Chronic Disease Self-Management will be held at the Cedar City Senior Center starting June 13. They will be held each Wednesday from 2 to 4:30 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday, July 4.

The Chronic Disease Self-Management workshop empowers participants to take an active role in managing their health by giving them the key skills needed to manage any chronic health condition. The program addresses common symptoms and worries from all types of chronic disease and illnesses. Family members and others who support people with a chronic health condition are also encouraged to attend. Participants who have completed a workshop demonstrate:

Increased exercise

Increased ability to do social and household activities

Less depression, fear, frustration, and worry about their health

Reduction in symptoms like pain

Increased confidence in their ability to manage their condition

Decreased emergency department visits and hospitalizations

All of the workshops are free, and will be held at the center, 498 E. 200 South. To sign up or learn more, call 4325-586-0832. The series is presented by the Five County Association of governments.