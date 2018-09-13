Forest Service looking to fill seasonal employment posts

The Intermountain Region is looking for a committed, hardworking, highly skilled workforce to work with the 12 National Forests located in Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and California. Working for the U.S. Forest Service requires talented people working safely as part of a team in a variety of specialized positions throughout the Intermountain Region.

The U.S. Forest Service, Intermountain Region encompasses nearly 34-million acres of National Forest System land. The Regional Office in Ogden, Utah provides administrative oversight and support to 12 National Forests (Ashley, Boise, Bridger-Teton, Caribou-Targhee, Dixie, Fishlake, Humboldt-Toiyabe, Manti-LaSal, Salmon-Challis, Sawtooth, Payette and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache). The National Forest Supervisor’s Offices are the headquarters for forest activities and provide oversight and support to the Ranger District offices within the forest boundaries. Ranger Districts are the units that directly manage the national forests and grasslands. Types of management that occur on each district vary significantly. Some districts manage ski areas, wilderness areas, wild and scenic rivers, and resource management programs and extensive recreational uses. If you’re interested in one of the many positions that are available within the U.S. Forest Service, be sure to check out https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach and www.usajobs.gov for current or upcoming vacancies (see Outreach Announcement below).

This outreach is for GS-03 through GS-07 temporary seasonal positions including temporary seasonal wildland fire positions for the 2019 field season. The vacancy announcements for these positions are posted on the U.S. Government’s official website for employment opportunities at USAJobs. These are Regional Vacancy announcements with a specific opening and closing date. The Vacancy Announcements are now open for applications. Those that wish to be considered for these positions for next year’s field season must apply to the vacancy announcements by the cut-off date of Oct. 10, 2018.

The Certificates of Candidates for these positions will be issued to the selecting officials on or about 11/14/2018. All applicants who have applied to the announcements on or before the listed cut-off date and are found to be qualified and in the quality group, will be referred for consideration.

On the Jobs and Volunteering web page at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r4/jobs you can find out more information on how to apply, what to put in your resume and about the Intermountain Region.