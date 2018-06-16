Fishing Derby at Bella Terra

CEDAR CITY–On May 31, Bella Terra of Cedar City held their seventh annual Fishing Derby. Adam Bealer, administrator, stated “the purpose of the Derby is to bring the fish to the residents. We realize that it is very difficult for the residents to go fishing in a boat or on the banks of a river with their physical limitations, so we enable them to enjoy the experience in our parking lot.”

Sally Naylor, Activity Director, was so appreciative of the many community partners who helped make the activity a success. She described her efforts in coordinating with Fish Haven Fish Hatchery, who donated approximately 75 fish; Intermountain Farmers of America, who donated three water troughs; Cedar City Fire Department who filled the water tanks with water ; volunteers from the Cedar City Rotary Club and Horizon Hospice; and Division of Wildlife Resources and dedicated hunters who supervised and assisted the residents in catching and cleaning the fish.

“It is great to see the community come together in providing this fishing event. When you see a grandparent fishing with their grandchildren and the smiles on their faces, it is a very moving experience,” Naylor said.

There were between 80 and 100 people who enjoyed the activity. Sandy Gibson, family member was so happy to participate in the event. She said, “it was a great activity and everyone was having so much fun.”

CAPTION: Bella Terra resident Greg Sybrant pulls in a catch, assisted by Bella Terra’s Rokell Bohman. Courtesy photo