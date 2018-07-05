Firefighters making some progress on West Valley blaze

As of Thursday morning, the West Valley Fire burning near New Harmony had grown to over 11,00o acres, and is now about 20 percent contained. Forest officials suspect it was likely started due to a campfire that had not been fully extinguished, but the investigation will continue as the fire is extinguished.

Smoke from the fire in Washington County was seen throughout Southern Utah. Color County Fire, BLM and the Forest Service are working to put it out. No injuries have been reported but some structures are believed to have been damaged by the fire.

Forest Service-issued area, road and trail closures remain in effect as of Thursday morning:

Area- West of New Harmony along Forest Road 029, National Forest boundary and Pine Valley Wilderness boundary. North of Pine Valley Wilderness boundary, East of FR 011 and South of FR 009

Roads- Grassy Valley (FR 011) from FR 035 to FR 4011

Trails- Summit Trail, Gardener Peak, Mill Canyon, White Rocks, Long Flat, Upper Grant Ranch, Comanche, Anderson Valley, Syler Springs.

