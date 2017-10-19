Fire engineer given monthly employee award

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–The Cedar City Employee Advisory Committee honored Fire Engineer Jon Savage as the Employee of the Month for October during last week’s City Council Meeting.

Savage was nominated by Fire Marshal Mike Shurtz, who said he is a great employee for a number of reasons.

“In addition to being a great firefighter and apparatus driver and operator, (Savage) is also an ASE certified master mechanic and also works for Bradshaw Chevy part-time,” Shurtz said. “Because of (Savage’s) expertise in all things automotive and his relationship with Bradshaw Chevy, he has been able to save the City significant amounts of money over his career.”

Shurtz also mentioned an instance when Savage went above and beyond for the Cedar City Fire Department, involving a broken down vehicle in Idaho.

“(Savage) traveled to Idaho and retrieved the disabled vehicle, towed it back to Cedar City, ordered the needed parts and made the complex repairs himself, which saved the Department and the city thousands of dollars,” Shurtz said.

Shurtz concluded his address by saying the Fire Department supported the nomination.

“The Cedar City Fire Department is proud to nominate Jon Savage for the Employee of the Month.”