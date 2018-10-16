Final microchip clinic of 2018

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Friends of Festival Country K9s held its last microchip clinic of the year last Saturday in conjunction with an animal adoption event at Petsense in Cedar City.

Residents had the chance to walk in or sign up in advance to get their pets microchipped at the event for $40, with proceeds being donated to the ongoing upgrading of the Enoch Dog Park. In order to focus on the Enoch Dog Park, FFCK9 will not be holding another clinic until January of next year.

Animals from local shelters were also present as part of the event and ready to be adopted. Cedar City Animal Shelter Staff Member Tina Garrison said the shelter provides a microchip for every adopted animal, and microchipping pets is a good way to ensure their safety.

“People that find any animals that can be microchipped on the side of the road bring them to the shelters or the vets and have them scanned, so everybody’s using it,” she said. “It gets the animals home.”

Garrison added that microchips make proving ownership of stolen pet easier, because they contain the pet owner’s identity and contact information.

“A lot of dogs are stolen and that’s one way to say ‘that’s my dog, scan it, it’s got a microchip and it’s got my information on it,’” she said. “The microchip companies won’t just change the microchip, you have to prove to them that you are the original owner.”

Many pets are still available for adoption at the Cedar City Animal Shelter, and donations to help the progress of the Enoch Dog Park are still being accepted.