Film Festival training on Saturday

tom Tom October 15, 2018

Volunteers wanted for the 12th Annual Red Rock Film Festival. Training begins this Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at the Cedar City Library in the Park.

Several volunteers needed as the Festival is coming to the Parowan Aladdin Theater and The Beverley Positions available for film previewers, filmmaker liaisons, ticketing, set-up and take-down. Help also needed for poster and flyer distribution, databasing, film traffic, information, parties, gift bagging, projection, signage, etc.

