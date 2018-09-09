Festival of Homes opening ceremonies start with ICBA luncheon

By Kelsey Keener

Kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

The opening ceremonies for the 2018 Festival of Homes took place during the Iron County Home Builders Association luncheon Thursday, Aug. 30.

Following recognition of new members and committee announcements, the participating homes were announced through a video presentation. The homes are located throughout Iron County in Cedar City, Iron Springs, Parowan and New Harmony.

There are 14 featured houses in this year’s Festival of Homes: The Carmine at Old Farm by Radian Blue Construction, 140 W. 2775 North; Brookside Corner by Jake Hulet Construction at 270 S. 1025 West in Parowan; Choice Builders is presenting Easy Living at 2490 West Ginny Way; The Iron Springs Lodge at 3126 Iron Springs Road by Nichols Building; The View by Braun Constriction at 3760 West Hillcrest Drive; Travis Larsen Construction is presenting The Next Chapter at 4263 W. 1325 South; Church Construction is presenting the Haven at Deer Hollow at 611 W. 325 North in Parowan and The View at Black Rock at 297 Pachea Circle; Sunset Craftsman, 406 South Carmel Ridge Circle, and Eagle Ridge Retreat, 2936 West Eagle Ridge Loop by Iron Gate Custom Homes; The Amara at Carmel Estates at 2530 West Carmel Canyon Estates by Alex Meisner Construction; Silverwood by Roy Talmage Builders, 2147 South Hawk Drive; Diamond K Builders is presenting Eagle’s Nest at Eagle Ridge, 2777 West Eagle Ridge; Hutsa’wa Ranch by Velocity Homes at 353 N. 1100 East in New Harmony.

After the homes were presented, Roger Thomas of Choice Builders received the Most Members Used for using the most subcontractors who are ICHBA members while building Easy Living.

ICHBA President Ben Batty and 2018 Festival of Homes Chair Adam Hahn presented several sponsors with gift baskets as a token of appreciation for helping make the Festival possible and then builders who presented homes received guest books to place in the homes during the Festival.

The Festival will continue this weekend, Sept. 7 through Sept. 9.