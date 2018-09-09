Fall meditation classes in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY–The Healing Tree has announced its fall meditation session, beginning Sept. 5 and continuing through Oct. 3 on Wednesday evenings from 7-7:45 p.m. Participants will be introduced to a variety of meditation approaches to increase awareness and foster a calm mind. No previous meditation experience is required. Everyone is welcome.

This 5-week session will introduce mindfulness practices to help achieve a restful mind. The topic schedule is below:

Sept. 5 Self Regulation

Sept. 12 No Regrets

Sept. 19 Sitting

Sept. 26 Pain, Shmain – transforming suffering

Oct. 3 Bodhicitta – compassion & the awakened mind

As always, in the spirit of sharing the Dharma, contributions toward the classes will be on the basis of dana, or generosity. If you would like to make a donation, the suggested donation is $5 per class. The Healing Tree is located at 535 South Main Street, Suite 4, Cedar City.