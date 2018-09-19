Fall events at SUU Tanner Center

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–SUU’s Grace A. Tanner Center for Human Values will provide a number of events that will explore the influence of place on the human experience.

Fall events at the Tanner Center will include the 2018 Tanner Lecture, a KUED documentary premier and four Tanner Center Talks. Participants will be encouraged to consider what it means to have a sense a place and how that can effect the values of individuals and communities.

Dr. Sarah Lewis, an assistant professor at Harvard University, will be giving the 2018 Tanner Lecture on Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. in the Gilbert Great Hall of the R. Haze Hunter Conference Center. The lecture, titled “Images, Place and Restorative Justice” will be followed with a reception and question and answer session at the Southern Utah Museum of Arts at 2:30 p.m.

A KUED documentary titled “Battle Over Bears Ears” will be presented on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., also in the Gilbert Great Hall. The documentary is one hour long and explores the ability of language and history to shape our views and relationships to land, what Western lands mean to us and who should control them.

The Tanner Center Talk series will feature four talks to take place in room 126 of the SUU Business Building. The talks will be Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct 25. at 4 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. The talks will feature topics such as recent publications about wildness and wellness, immigration and displacement and the connection of human values and entrepreneurship.