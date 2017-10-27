Enrollment increases again at SUU

CEDAR CITY— This fall, Southern Utah University welcomed its largest number of incoming students to campus, with 1,948 new first-time undergraduate students. The overall enrollment at SUU has increased by 5.73 percent compared to fall 2016. According to the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE) annual enrollment report released this morning, Southern Utah University continues to grow at a steady rate.

The student population of SUU has grown over 20 percent in total headcount over the last three years. To accommodate the continuous growth, university officials are investing in additional faculty members, student services resources and new buildings. Currently in process are a new business building, athletic facilities, residence halls and child care facilities.

President Scott L Wyatt said, “There is great excitement on campus with this record breaking, highly prepared class. It is gratifying to know that we are a selective institution, not everyone is accepted, and more high caliber, talented young men and women are choosing SUU. This brings great energy, academic strength and vibrancy raising quality of experience for the entire community.”

“At SUU, serving students is a top priority,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Jared Tippets. “We believe in educating the entire student and connecting each student intentionally with caring faculty and supportive staff to ensure successful outcomes.”

“It’s great to see so many students choosing to attend college, as it will make a significant difference in their future earnings, career opportunities, and quality of life. Our colleges and universities are working hard to ensure courses are available and student services are continued for all students,” said Dave Buhler, Utah Commissioner of Higher Education.

SUU is ahead of the University of Utah, Utah State University, Weber State University and Snow College in terms of percentage growth.

Differences in enrollment growth between USHE institutions reflect the distinct mission of each institution and how external factors, such as changes in the economy and changes in individual academic programs, impact each institution.

According to a press release issued by USHE, “the number of students at the state’s public colleges and universities increased by 4,869 students, for a net increase of 2.78 percent over Fall 2016. This increase is on top of last year’s increase of 4,739 students.”