Empty shelves need donations to Community Pantry at Care and Share

CEDAR CITY–The Iron County Care and Share is asking for food donations to help fill the empty shelves of the community pantry. Partnered with the Iron County School District (ICSD), donations are accepted at any ICSD campus until Oct. 5 or Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the pantry. The community pantry is located at 222 West 900 North, Cedar City.

Items in high need are tuna, peanut butter, canned fruit, meat and stews, cereal and crackers. Chris Simms, pantry manager shared, “We also welcome home grown vegetables and fruits. We have new refrigerators gifted by the Cedar City Hospital ready and waiting for nutritious produce.”

Organizations may request to host a food drive and team members at Care and Share will help set-up and collect the food donated. Request form can be found at www.careandshare-ut.org/hos-a-food-drive . Iron County School locations can be found on the district site https://irondistrict.org/schools/

Iron County Care and Share is a local, private non-profit dedicated to providing compassionate assistance and resources to individuals and families in need, offering them opportunities to increase their stability and self-sufficiency. Founded in 1984 by local community leaders seeking to address the issues of hunger and poverty among residents in southern Utah, Iron County Care and Share restores hope and dignity to families experiencing a housing or hunger related crisis. Iron County Care and Share today owns and operates the largest food pantry in the Iron County region, distributing over 800,000 lbs. of food each year to more than 1,500 food insecure households. Its 34 bed emergency shelter provides safe shelter and warm meals for homeless men, women and children; more than 400 individuals sought shelter with Care and Share in 2015.