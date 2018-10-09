By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–Investigations Sergeant David Evans of the Cedar City Police Department was selected as September’s Employee of the Month and received his award during last week’s City Council meeting.

Sgt. Evans was nominated by Police Chief Darin Adams. Chief Adams explained that Sgt Evans oversees everything that happens in the Investigations Division and has done so for more than two years. He filled this role after leaving his assignment with the Iron, Garfield, Beaver Task Force because no other candidates would. Chief Adams said Sgt Evans has many characteristics well-suited to enhancing the Investigations Division as well as the entire Police Department.

“During his short time with oversight of the Investigations division, he has improved case management, enhanced investigative process and accountability, provided firm but compassionate leadership and improved overall moral,” Chief Adams said. “Sergeant Evans strikes nearly the perfect balance between accountability and understanding. He listens to his investigators, welcomes new ideas, and empowers and develops those he leaders, making them better at their jobs.”

Chief Adams added that Sgt. Evans is respectful of everyone he interacts with.

“If you know Sgt. Evans, you know that he is kind, he’s compassionate, he is a consummate gentleman, and he’s very respectful of everyone he serves, no matter their status,” he said. “He is a huge blessing to our department and to the city and so well-deserving of this award.”