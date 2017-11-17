Elks Lodge hosts Veterans luncheon

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

Following the SUU Veterans Day Observance Program, employees of the Elks Lodge hosted the annual Veterans Luncheon.

Monty Warman, a veteran of the US Army, was the emcee and invited anyone who wished to stand and share a story, thought or experience with the audience.

Mike Nelson, a cook for the Elks Lodge, shared a piece of prose titled “What is a Veteran?”

Susan Lee, who served a Personal Specialist for the US Army, said the luncheon at the Elks Lodge is different than free lunches other businesses provide.

“A lot of places around town welcome vets and give them free meals,” she said. “But coming to this meal, you get to sit and talk with other vets rather than just getting a free meal. It’s nice to come and visit with other veterans.”