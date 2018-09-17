Dr. Lewis to give 2018 Tanner Lecture

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Dr. Sarah Lewis, author, curator and Harvard professor, is set to give this year’s Grace A. Tanner lecture on Sept. 20 as part of SUU’s APEX Experience.

Lewis’ lecture is titled “Images, Place and Restorative Justice,” and focuses on the ability of visual artifacts to shift our perceptions and affect change. The lecture will take place Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. in the Gilbert Great Hall of the SUU R. Haze Hunter Conference Center. There will be a reception and extended question and answer session at the Southern Utah Museum of Art following the lecture at 2:30 p.m.

Lewis is recognized for her book, “The Rise: Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery” and her work on how images can shape culture and history. She has articles on race, contemporary art and culture published in several academic journals and received the 2017 Infinity Award for Critical Writing and Research from the International Center of Photography.

The Grace A. Tanner Lecture at SUU is offered in the hopes of promoting access to scholarly and scientific learning in areas of human values that embrace moral, artistic, intellectual and spiritual concepts.