Domestic violence awareness events this month

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Canyon Creek Services will be holding events throughout the month of October to raise awareness about domestic violence.

This month is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and CCS has several events planned as part of the awareness campaign.

Thursday, Oct. 18 is the day to Dine Out for Shelter at several restaurants who will be donating a percentage of all proceeds made that day to CCS for survivor services and emergency shelter. Pizza Cart, Palette Creamery, Pisco Peruvian Cuisine and Charlie’s Southern BBQ will be donating 50 percent of their proceeds that day. Other participating venues will be donating 25 percent of proceeds and include: All American Diner, Teriyaki Grill, 5 Buck Pizza, Bruno’s, Dairy Queen, Pastry Pub, Perks Coffee and Smoothies, Brick House Café, Pork Belly’s Eatery and Catering, Centro Woodfired Pizza, The Depot Grill, and the French Spot.

CCS’s goal this year is to raise $20,000 during Dine Out for Shelter, which falls on the same day as Purple Thursday. Community members are encouraged to participate in the national awareness campaign by wearing purple to help raise awareness and show support for survivors of domestic violence and post their purple on social media to help start conversations.

Every Friday morning of the month from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. a representative of CCS will address important issues related to domestic violence on KSUB-AM 590.

A candlelight vigil will also be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Main Street Park in Cedar City at 6 p.m. to honor victims of domestic violence in Utah.

CCS offers several services and shelter services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Iron, Beaver and Garfield Counties. Crisis help is available through the 24-hour hotline at 435-233-5732.