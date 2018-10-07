Domestic violence, abuse discussed by CCS board members

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–The Canyon Creek Services Leadership Team invited the organization’s founding board members to a luncheon last week to provide an update on the progress and growth of CCS since it was founded.

Current Board President Bev Emery welcomed guests before inviting Linda Hudson to share her story and experiences with CCS. Emery said after working in domestic violence and sexual assault for 30 years, she has learned that it can be difficult to not see the results of helping someone during a difficult time in their life, which often only become visible after their involvement with CCS.

“Just as a reminder of how many lives you’ve touched, how many lives you’ve helped reconstruct, we have asked Linda Hudson, who is a current board member and had spent time with this organization, to talk about and to represent the importance of Canyon Creek and where she ended up,” Emery said.

Hudson shared her experience of being in an abusive relationship for 13 years, and the events of her life after leaving that relationship eight years ago. She left everyone she knew and everything she had in southern California and fled to Cedar City with her daughter. Hudson explained that services from CCS were vital in helping her develop the life she now has in Cedar City.

“The services I received were instrumental in my recovery and my future,” Hudson said. “I continue to resist my violence by being an active board member with Canyon creek and by participating in activities such as this that bring awareness to domestic violence and how unfortunately common it is. … Canyon Creek Services has helped me make my past a chapter in my book instead of my entire book. You have given me the validation to honor my past, accept and expand my strengths and to evolve into the woman I have become.”

Following Hudson, CCS Executive Director Brant Wadsworth informed past and present board members of where the organization is at currently and the direction he hopes to see it move in the future. Then each of the Leadership Team members were given the opportunity to explain their department and their role in the organization. To close the luncheon, the floor was opened to questions and discussion.

Founding Board Member Annie Yahne said seeing the progress of the organization since its founding was overwhelming.

“The progress that has been made with so many people’s support is overwhelming,” she said. “It’s so exciting to be here and see that there are all of these different departments (and) directions that they’re able to go to provide services. Domestic violence has so many faces and there’s never just one service that’s needed.”

CCS provides many services to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Services and more information can be obtained through the 24-hour hotline at 435-233-5732, or by visiting their website, www.canyoncreekservices.org, or main office at 95 north Main Street in Cedar City.