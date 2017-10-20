Dentist gives back to veterans on Freedom Day

Dr. Sage L. White, D.D.S., F.A.G.D., P.C. inspects the teeth of a local Veteran during Freedom Day (www.freedomdayusa.org), held this year on Friday, October 13. Freedom Day celebrates the bravery and sacrifices of our country’s Veterans by offering them free services throughout the day. Celebrated for the first time in Utah and thanks to the generosity of Dr. Sage White and his “gentle dental team” at Gentle Family Dentistry & Orthodontics, Veterans were able to have routine check-ups, exams, x-rays, teeth cleanings, fillings and any other dental procedures, all free of charge. “It’s a great feeling to do this for our Veterans,” expressed Dr. White, a veteran himself, who served in the Navy for eight years.