Confucius Institute celebrates 3rd anniversary

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–The Confucius Institute at Southern Utah University celebrated its third anniversary with food, dance and music last Wednesday evening at the Heritage Center Theatre.

Community members had the chance to partake in a Chinese meal before being part of an interactive Lion Dance at the celebration. Kung Fu demonstrations were also performed, followed by a concert from the Orchestra of Southern Utah.

Executive Director of Global Affairs and the Confucius Institute Jacob Ng said the celebration included acknowledgement of Confucius Day as well, which was Sept. 28. He also acknowledged Mary Pearson, Dean of the SUU School of Business, and SUU President Scott L. Wyatt for their support of the Confucius Institute and the anniversary celebration.

President Wyatt thanked Ng for his dedication to the Institute and the performers for donating their time, as well as audience members for attending.

“It is a great honor to welcome you to this great celebration that we hold every year,” he said. “We’re so grateful for the many Chinese scholar and friends who come to visit us and help teach their language and their culture. … And thank you to those in the audience for being interested in Chinese culture.”