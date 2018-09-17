Community invited to share lunch with a cop

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–The Cedar City Police Department’s annual Lunch with a Cop event took place last Saturday at Main Street Park, where community members gathered with officers from several law enforcement agencies.

CCPD officers were present to share pizza, donuts and conversation with Cedar City residents, along with Iron County Sheriff’s deputies, officers from Southern Utah University Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance paramedics, Utah Highway Patrol troopers and officers from the Department of Natural Resources, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

This year’s lunch was organized by CCPD Officer Isaac Askeroth, who said the goal of the event is to continue to build a better relationship with the community.

“It’s just an outreach to the community to make it so we bridge any gap that’s there,” he said. “Pizza and donuts bring people out, they get to look in our cop cars and really get a feel for what is happening in that cop car and it’s just to allow people to understand that they are part of our community and we are part of their community.”

Officer Askeroth added that Lunch with a Cop is also an effort to break down the fear of law enforcement some people experience.

“We want to tear down that wall and make it so everyone understands that we’re available and that we’re ready to talk and help them with anything we can,” he said.

Lunch was sponsored by the CCPD this year but has been made possible with donations and partnerships with local businesses in past years.