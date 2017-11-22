‘Christmas Lane’ opening on Nov. 24 in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY—Once again a holiday tradition returns to Cedar City with the opening on Friday, Nov. 24 of Christmas Lane. Residents in the Cedar Ridge neighborhood will once again assemble a grand display of Christmas lights, as well as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” story.

It’s free for the community, and everyone is invited to walk through this Winter Wonderland and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, live Christmas carolers and of course a visit with Santa himself.

The festivities on Friday will run from 6 to 8 p.m. After Friday, vehicles are welcomed to drive down the lane every night through New Years Eve.

Christmas Lane is located at 400 East 1250 North, behind Parkway Ford by the golf course