Cedar library honored by state

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–The Cedar City Library was designated a Quality Library by the Utah State Library during last week’s City Council meeting.

State Librarian Colleen Eggett was present to give the certificate of achievement to Cedar City Library Director Steve Decker during the meeting and said there are currently only five libraries in the state who have received this award and title.

“The requirements are quite stringent,” Eggett said. “He’s got to be able to do some things that have really moved the Cedar City Library forward in some key ways, so I know for a fact that Mr. Decker and all of his staff have worked pretty hard to be able to meet the goals and do the things that designate the Cedar City Library as a quality library.”

According to the Utah State Library Division, libraries seeking the Quality Library Designation have to meet a minimum of five out the nine quality criteria, which include requirements for the services the library provides, the library’s website, technology training, collaboration and providing services to community organizations.