Cedar High drill team wins invitational

CEDAR CITY–The Cedar High School Drill Team just returned from The Great Basin Invitational with an Overall Sweepstakes win.

The team took 1st place in Hip Hop, 2nd in Military, 1st in Dance and 1st in Character. We are very proud of our team and want to recognize them for a job well done. Coached this year by Janene McCurdy, Kaitlin Kamachi, Chelsea Oliveria and Camille Topham.

The team now prepares for the next competition at Utah Valley University in Orem on January 6. The state finals will be held at UVU starting February 1.