Cedar Council votes down proposed parking ordinance

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY—The answer was no.

The Cedar City Council voted on a proposed ordinance that would have lowered the parking requirement for new single-occupancy housing during the City Council meeting on Dec. 13. It failed by a vote of 3-2.

The ordinance was proposed by local contractors and developers, and proposed lowering the parking requirement for single-occupancy housing from .85 to .65.

Council members deliberated on the ordinance, stating their concerns and perspectives on the proposed change and the potential impact it could have on other parking and housing related concerns.

After deliberation and hearing public comments from residents and property and business owners, it was moved to change the parking requirement from .85 to .7 based on the suggestion of City Engineer Kit Warren. Still, it failed, and no change was adopted.