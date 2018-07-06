Cedar Council updates

By Kelsey Keener

Kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–During last week’s City Council Meeting, the closure of Shakespeare Lane was voted on and the new animal shelter was discussed.

Council voted in favor of allowing the Shakespeare Festival to close Shakespeare Lane during performances. Closure will take place from June 25 to Sept 8, approximately 7:45 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and residents will still have access to their homes.

City Manager Paul Bittmenn expanded on his update on the new animal shelter. Due to concern about the rising cost per square foot on the building, city staff has reduced the scale of the project by roughly 750 square feet, as well as reduced the amount of exterior fencing. Bittmenn said many of the interior options will remain intact in order to help promote adoption. The new plans from the architect are more in line with the projected costs and amount the city is able to put into bonds for the project.

There was some concern expressed over whether the new plans will continue to be adequate during the city’s expected growth. Police Chief Darin Adams said he feels the shelter will be able to serve the community for many years to come. The goal of the shelter is to get animals adopted out as soon as possible, and many of the planned facilities in the new shelter have that in mind. Several fundraising options were discussed by the Council, including donations and sponsorships of different parts of the building.