Cedar Council approves fire truck purchase

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–City Council approved the purchase of a new fire engine by the Cedar City Fire Department during last week’s meeting.

CCFD can now move forward with purchasing a new Type 3/Type 1 Wildland Urban Interface Fire Engine using funds from its capital reserve account. Fire Chief Mike Phillips approached council during the Sept. 19 meeting and explained the purpose of this account is for purchasing new apparatus and that purchasing this engine falls in line with the council-approved business plan for the department.

The new engine will be purchased from Superior Equipment, a state preferred vendor, for $447,862.24. While the engine will take 11-13 months to build once purchased, it will add versatility and overall cost reduction to the department’s fleet. The fleet currently includes several large structure engines, which are more expensive than Type 3/Type 1 and more specialized. Chief Phillips’ goal is to replace the use of the structure engines with Type 3/Type 1 over time as they can be used for structures as well as other non-urban purposes.

“Instead of having a fleet that’s all specialized structure engines and wildland engines, we’d still keep those structure engines for ISO, we’d still keep some of those brush trucks, but this puts us in the middle and the big picture is we can overall lessen the number of vehicles we have in our fleet,” he said.

Chief Phillips added that after council’s approval to use purchase upgrades on one of the department’s brush trucks last year, it has earned approximately $248,000 this year.