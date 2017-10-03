Cedar City woman among fatalities of Las Vegas shooting

A Cedar City woman has died from injuries suffered in the tragic shootings at a Las Vegas country music concert on Sunday night.

Heather Warino Alvarado, wife of Cedar City firefighter Albert Alvarado, was among the 59 persons killed in the attack. A release from the Cedar City Fire Department said, “It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Heather Warino Alvarado, wife of Cedar City Firefighter Albert Alvarado. It was confirmed late last night by Las Vegas Metro Police that she has succumbed to injuries suffered as result of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Alvarado/Warino family. “

A GoFundMe account has been set up in her name at the State Bank of Southern Utah, and can be accessed online as well. The site says Heather “was always the first to help anyone and was always so loving.” The site has a stated goal of $10,000 and as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, had already raised a little over $4,100.