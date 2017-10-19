Cedar City Library to host NaNoWriMo Kick-Off Party

CEDAR CITY—The Cedar City Library is having a Kick-Off party for National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo, on October 26 from 7-8 p.m. at the Library in the East Meeting Room ,where staff will be discussing official rules and how to sign up to write your novel during November.

The Library, in collaboration with SUU’s club Sigma Tau Delta, will have writing games and activities as well as food and drinks for the evening’s event. The library is also an official Write-In location for NaNoWriMo and will provide a quiet location to write during November.

The dates and times of the Write-Ins will be provided at the Kick-Off party. If there are any questions about the Kick-Off party, the Write-In, or NaNoWriMo, you can contact the Library at 435-586-6661 and ask for Staci Wilson.