Cedar City Hospital given national quality award

CEDAR CITY–Cedar City Hospital has received the 2017 national HealthInsight Quality Award, for the third year in a row. This award is given to select hospitals, based on their performance on patient experience and highest standards of quality, safety, cleanliness, and excellence.

Eric Packer, Cedar City Hospital Administrator, said “We are extremely pleased to have been chosen for this recognition, and especially so as we have been privileged to receive this award three years in a row now. This level of achievement requires the very best of every single caregiver, and demonstrates our level of dedication to quality by all members of our healthcare teams.”

HealthInsight is a non-profit, community-based health care organization, which studies national data and benchmarks in healthcare to facilitate and promote quality and improvements in healthcare and its delivery.

Cedar City Hospital is a 48-bed, full-service community hospital, which is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a 22 hospital healthcare system. There are 501 employees at Cedar City Hospital. Within the last year at Cedar City Hospital, there have been 853 babies born, 41,336 imaging exams, 3,591 total admissions, 3,565 surgeries, 18,803 visits to the Emergency Room, and 234,448 lab tests. Some of Cedar City Hospital’s key services include comprehensive cancer treatment and services, precision genomics and immunology (using body’s DNA and genetic makeup to help treat, and eventually hope to cure, certain kinds of sicknesses and disease), multiple surgical services, women and newborn services, and emergency room.

CAPTION: Members of Cedar City Hospital’s Executive Board, from left, are Dr. Gerald Rowland, Medical Staff Director; Kam Twitchell, Human Resource Manager; Eric Packer, Administrator and CEO; Cyndi Wallace, Nurse Administrator; Mike Bench, Support Service Director, Southwest Region Intermountain Healthcare; Reed Sargent, Chief Financial Officer; and Darin Day, Ancillary Services Manager. Courtesy photo