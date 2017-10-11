Cedar City candidates to debate on Oct. 17

CEDAR CITY–The Cedar City Council and Mayoral non-partisan debates will be held for community members to interact with and learn more about each candidate and their views on local issues. They will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Southern Utah University Great Hall.

City council candidates will debate from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mayoral candidates will debate from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The debate is open to the public.

Cedar City Council candidates

Ron Adams

Rich Gillette

Bruce S. Hughes

Scott Phillips

Mayoral candidates

Ryan Durfee

Maile Wilson

The Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service is an interdisciplinary hub for leadership opportunities, experiential learning, citizenship education, humanitarian service and public policy research. This non-partisan center works to disseminate political information and spark debate about the ever-changing work of politics and issues that have an impact on the people of Utah and our nation.