Cedar City Breast Cancer event seeking sponsors, volunteers

CEDAR CITY–The 2018 Power in Pink Breast Cancer Remembrance 5K Run/1M Walk has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20. New this year is the addition of a bike ride that will also use Cedar City’s walking/biking trails.

This is the sixth year for this event that was initiated in 2013 by five young breast cancer survivors interested in helping other breast cancer patients in Cedar City and Iron County. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the Run, Walk & Roll will start at 8:30 a.m. at West Canyon Park, 151 S. 400 West in Cedar City.

“Cancer sucks,” said Robyn Brown, one of the initial founders of Iron Young Survivors. “Unlike other events where the money leaves the community to support national organizations, we wanted to help local women and mothers as they navigated the physical, mental and financial needs associated with cancer treatment.”

Brown combined her commitment and energy with other young survivors including Melanie Gale, Christie Perkins, Patty Richey and Alicia Grant, identifying a variety of ways to help meet the needs of local breast cancer patients and their families. Perkins and Richie succumbed to the disease in the spring of 2018, making this year’s effort even more important to Brown as she continues to honor the legacy of her friends.

The 2018 Power in Pink team is looking for sponsors who will help meet the needs of these local women and their families. Sponsorship levels range from $100-$1000, and every dollar will be used in Iron County. Volunteers are also needed to help make the Power in Pink Run, Walk and Roll a success. Last year more than 100 people participated in the event. To contact the organizing team with your interest to as a sponsor or a volunteer, email powerinpinkcedarcity@gmail.com or comment on the event Facebook page.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to breastcancer.org, about one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Breast cancer survival rates have increased as a result of treatment advances and early detection through screening.