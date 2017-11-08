Cedar City birthday celebration at Frontier Homestead

CEDAR CITY–Frontier Homestead State Park, where history becomes your story, celebrates the founding of Cedar City with a day of hands-on activities designed to honor the spirit of our community and those that created opportunities for our growth. Enjoy the cool, crisp fall air on Saturday, November 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as Frontier Homestead hosts its annual Iron Mission Days. The cost is $5 per family or free with a museum membership.

Pioneer activities, crafts for kids, and living history demonstrations will be available. Staff will be showcasing tomahawk-throwing, dipping candles, baking in the wood-fired bread oven, and our Museum Blacksmith and the Sagebrush Fiber Artisans will be on hand. Additionally, visitors will be able to practice log cutting with our crosscut saws, pitching horseshoes, rope making, running our historic corn sheller and of course, making the park’s ever-popular rag dolls.

Saturday, November 11 promises to be a fun-filled day of adventure for the whole family. Make history your story and connect with the traditions, knowledge, ideas, and activities of the past by joining us for Iron Mission Days.

For more information call 435-586-9290 or visit www.frontierhomestead.org. Frontier Homestead State Park is located at 635 North Main Street in Cedar City.