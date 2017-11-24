Cedar Band Corporation helping with Make Cedar Sparkle campaign

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

The Cedar Band Corporation, owned by the Cedar Band of Paiutes, recently made an effort to contribute to the Make Cedar Sparkle campaign.

CEO Paul Terry said he was aware of the campaign and wanted to do something to add to it, especially because many people on their way to the baseball field see the building the Corporation operates from. He decided to update the landscaping in front of the building from pain, grey dirt to something more pleasant.

Terry and his executive team ultimately decided on a design that mimics the Corporation’s logo. He said he hired a few members of the Cedar Band of Paiutes to do the work, and they accomplished it very efficiently with only a picture to work from.

Terry said he wants the Cedar Band of Paiutes to take pride in their building, but also hopes the community can appreciate the improvements.