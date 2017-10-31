CCWCC Candlelight Vigil honors Utah victims of domestic violence

CEDAR CITY–Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center finished Domestic Violence Awareness month events with a candlelight vigil on Thursday, October 26 to honor the 32 Utah victims who lost their lives to domestic violence this year.

This year there was more than a 50 percent increase in domestic violence related deaths in Utah from last year. In response to these victims’ deaths as well as the ongoing cases of domestic violence currently happening in Southern Utah, CCWCC decided to add the candlelight vigil to their October awareness events. The vigil was held in Cedar City’s Main Street Park and included CCWCC staff members, board members and community members.

Mayor Maile Wilson joined the vigil and shared her thoughts with attendees.

“It is unfortunate that in today’s society we need the center and its services, but the reality is that we do in Cedar and it is a vital service to our community,” she said. “People don’t realize that domestic violence happens as much as it does in Cedar City. The services that are available through CCWCC show that even though our victims have a hard and long road ahead of them they are not alone.”

CCWCC Victim Services Director Kait Sorensen shared her thoughts on this night of remembrance. “There are some days that the weight of this work feels like it will pull me under, it feels like we’ve lost the fight, like we’ve failed you somehow. Today I felt that loss, when domestic violence won, when life was lost. But today I also lit a candle, for myself, for my team and for every survivor to let you know we won’t stop fighting, we will never stop fighting.”

Vigil participants were invited to light a candle and write a message on a candlelit bag to remember those who have lost their lives, survivors, and those who are currently involved in a domestic violence situation. Some of those messages included hope, support and remembrance in the following words of the vigil participants.

“In spite of the ache, we’ll rise up – and we’ll do it 1,000 times again. We will fight, and we will keep fighting so that no more lives will be lost to domestic violence.”

“I am so sorry for the circumstances that ended in this terrible act. I wish that we could have stopped the violence before this occurred. Please know that we are unable to help those that are unable to help themselves in the future.”

“You are not forgotten.”

And finally this pledge written by one of the vigil participants summarized many of the thoughts written Thursday night.

“I don’t know you, but that does not mean I don’t care about and love you as a divine human being! I am the man who will fight for your safety, who will protect you by standing up to domestic violence! I pledge my earnest efforts to love and support you as I serve and support the cause and mission of CCWCC. I don’t know you but you’re worthy and powerful, and beautiful. With all my love . . . “

