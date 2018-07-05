Car Club barbecue held

CEDAR CITY–Cedar Breaks Model A Car Club members gathered last Thursday evening for the Club’s annual barbecue.

The club was founded in 2009 and consists of at least 20 active members, who all own at least one Ford Model A car. In addition to restoring and taking care of these cars, many members participate in local parades and car shows, as well as visit assisted living and rest home facilities in the areas, so that the community can enjoy their cars.

The Ford Model A is close to 90 years old, and many members of the club wish to promote knowledge about the vehicle to preserve an important piece of history.