Canyon View graduates gifting ‘bell tower’ to school

Submitted by Amyanne Rigby

For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–On May 23, 2018, the graduating class from Canyon View High School turned their tassels from the right to the left marking their departure and completion of high school. They flew as falcons. Many of these Falcons claim their birth year as the year that marked the turn of the century, the year 2000.

Raised in an era of technological advancements, the year 2000 otherwise known as Y2K, or the “millennium bug” daunted countries economically and politically worldwide. In the end, nothing major occurred due to what may have become a major “computer flaw.”

That same year Canyon View High School moved from its 1997 established location across the street making its permanent “NEST.”

These same Falcons were playing in sandboxes and wading pools on the infamous morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001-a morning that left our nation in shock and singlehandedly changed the very world in which these future Falcons would be raised.

While the Falcons have fought hard to establish a home in Cedar City with their crosstown rivals, the Redmen of Cedar High School, they have carved their own name on a water tank, a mountain, and now a bell tower.

Under the direction of the CVHS student government, the class of 2018 will present the Bell Tower as their gift to the school. The graduating class of 2004 presented the bell as their Senior Gift. Since that time, the bell has sat quietly in storage. Senior Class President Mallori Melling desired that the cast iron bell be heard.

Melling has been active in student government throughout her high school experience. Inspired by previous CVHS Student Government Leaders, she wanted the graduating class of 2018 to leave their “mark” as well.

Melling is hopeful that the bell tower will start a few new traditions. She remarked, “In past years student government has rolled out a ‘red carpet’ on the first day of school for freshmen to walk across as upperclassmen cheer for them. I would like to add to that tradition by having all incoming freshmen walk under the bell tower on their first day of school and ring the bell. Then, when they graduate as seniors, they would walk again underneath the bell tower as they leave the school for the last time as the bell is rung.”

Student government advisor Robert Potter has exemplified perseverance and selflessness to the members of student government over the past five years. It is his constant encouragement which has inspired Mallori and so many others.

Because this gift is expecting to cost more than previous years’ projects, all members of the CVHS community both public, private, and students past and present have the opportunity to contribute to this Senior Class gift. Bricks to be included on the bell tower are being sold to help raise funds. This fundraiser provides students and businesses an opportunity to immortalize contributions to CVHS as their names can be inscribed on a brick. The color of these large bricks will match the school. A whole brick costs $250 and a half $150. Contributions are still being accepted and can be mailed to Canyon View High School, 166 West 1925 North, Cedar City, Utah, 84721.

Special thanks goes to the following businesses for their donations of time, expertise, and product: Dailey Builders, Precision Pipeline, Melling Masonry, Bradshaw Electric, Funder Welding, and Melling Granite.