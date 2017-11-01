Candidate profiles: Kanarraville Mayoral race

By Dawn M. Aerts

Iron County Today

KANARRAVILLE–While local interest in off-year elections may be waning in some parts of Utah, Kanarraville Town Clerk, Dave Ence, predicts a strong turnout for this year’s mayoral race. We invited the mayoral candidates to share their background, and thoughts, on their campaign.

Meet Melissa Allen…

Melissa Allen is a second generation resident, born and raised in Kanarraville. Allen graduated from Southern Utah University (SUU) with a Bachelor of Science in History and wrote her thesis on the history of the Township (published in Special Collections at the SUU Library). A four-year member of the Kanarraville Historical Society, Allen held the positions of Social Media Coordinator and Editor of the newsletter. She is currently employed as a Human Resource Representative for Target Stores, St. George.

“There are multiple issues that need to be addressed – while I love our quaint town, growth is going to happen. By expanding our boundaries, the town will have control over what growth does and doesn’t happen, thus ensuring our current way of life. Open communication about issues will have the greatest impact.”

According to Allen, one of the most important issues for residents is open communication.

“In speaking with residents (while campaigning), I have come to the conclusion that most townsfolk feel that their voice has not been heard. (While) a majority (of residents) feel that the ‘Kanarra Falls’ hike is an important issue, there are other concerns that have fallen on deaf ears. As Mayor, it (would be) my responsibility to represent the town, with close relationships with the community, so they feel comfortable in approaching the council to voice their concerns, and know the issues will be heard, reviewed and resolved.”

Meet Randy Carter…

Randy Carter has lived in Kanarraville with his wife, Kay, for the past 21 years. Carter graduated from Cedar High School and pursued certification and training in welding in Las Vega. He has operated a welding business for the past 21 years and in 2016, opened a (successful) restaurant, hotel in Kanarraville.

“I think I’m prepared to be the mayor as I work very well with others and I listen to everyone – before I jump into making quick decisions. I want to do what is best for Kanarraville and the residents who are like family to me.”

Carter states that the two most important issues he could address as Mayor would be work on getting the ‘Kanarra Falls’ regulated so drinking water is protected. “I will be working with all entities involved to come up with the best plan of action to do so.” The second issue writes Carter, is improving (our) city streets: I’ve already been in contact with officials in the neighboring cities and getting ideas on how we can get funding and grants.”

According to Carter, the most important issue for residents is keeping ‘small town’ values: “Kanarra has always been a place that people are more like a big family than a town – I think involving the town more in making decisions and (if this requires going door-to-door) than that is what I will do.”

Meet Tyler Allred… (write in candidate)

Tyler Allred is a lifetime resident of Kanarraville and chose to raise his family in his hometown. He served as Kanarra Town Board member for 7 years; and also held the position of Kanarraville Fire Chief for 10 years. He has worked in the family construction business since the age of 12, and has served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Allred And Allred Inc. concrete, since 2002.

According to Allred, the most immediate concern (for the community) is managing the number of visitors to (Kanarra) Falls in order to protect the environment surrounding the Falls, and to protect the Township water system that (our) spring feeds directly into from the canyon.

“I have been actively involved in this process – working with officials from the Iron County Commission, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the (ICSLTA), and want to see this situation through to fruition.”

According to Allred, his time on the Town Board has helped him understand the inner workings and the day-to-day operations of the town’s business. “I also have personal relationships with many of the other elected officials in the County, and State along with our neighboring cities.”

If elected, Allred “hopes to maintain and protect the way of life that Kanarraville residents want and love.” Allred and his wife, Lisa, have been married for 18 years and have three sons, ages 16, 12, and 10.

For information on the Kanarraville Mayoral and Town Council election, contact Dave Ence at 435.867.1852. For general voting information, contact John Whittaker, Iron County Clerk, 435.477.8340.