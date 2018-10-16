Call for sponsors for 18th annual Pumpkin Festival

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–Cedar City Women in Business is preparing for the 18th annual Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Diamond Z Arena.

The festival cost $5 per child and provides several activities for kids of all ages. Activities are sponsored and monitored by local businesses and necessary supplies are usually provided by the sponsoring entity to keep costs low for the event. Space is limited, so it is dedicated to kids’ activities.

The funds raised at the Pumpkin Festival go toward WIB scholarships. WIB awards scholarships every year to women pursuing higher education in Iron County.

WIB is looking for sponsors for the event or activity booths. Last year the festival drew more than 1,500 children and their parents. Ideal sponsorship amounts range from $50 to $1,500, for booths, activities and supplies, to pumpkin patch sponsors and supporting sponsors.

Interested parties can contact Jennifer Wilson at jwilson@americafirst.com, 435-421-2926 or 435-867-2748. Donations and sponsorships should be made payable to Women in Business and mailed to 510 West 800 South, Cedar City, UT 84720.